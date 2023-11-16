Pedro Pascal reportedly eyed for role as Mr. Fantastic in potential Marvel film

"The Last Of Us" star Pedro Pascal is being eyed to play Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, in the upcoming "Fantastic Four" movie, according to Variety.

November 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live