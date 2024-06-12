Picture book 'Soul Step' highlights dance within African American culture

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with mother-daughter duo Jewell Parker Rhodes and Kelly McWilliams about their picture book "Soul Step," which sheds light on dance within African American culture.

June 12, 2024

