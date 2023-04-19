Prime Playlist: Asake says ‘if you don't feel blessed, you won't be blessed’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof reports on the popularity of Afrobeats with Asake, an artist moving the genre forward with his debut album "Mr. Money with the Vibe” as he makes history on the music charts.

April 19, 2023

