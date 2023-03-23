Prime Playlist: P1Harmony helps bring K-Pop to the forefront

ABC News’ Phil Lipof goes backstage with the singers of P1Harmony as they talk about inspiration, determination and identity by putting their own individual spin on each song and routine.

March 23, 2023

