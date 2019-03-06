Transcript for 'The Prom' star talks musical's message

And guys the 73 annual Tony Awards are coming up on June 9 well ahead of the ceremony I've had a chance to start checking out some of that Tony nominated Broadway shows including the prom which is quite literally in the Bonnie is musical. I've ever seen but. Underneath they humor is a beautiful story about love compassion and empathy and acceptance. For everyone in one of the main stars is Brooks Ashman skits who join me when sat take a look. So I saw the show last night yes you are in app salute. Genius tells you really you really are genius he really our thing I did give a summary of the show but I want you to tell everyone what. The story is OK well basically it opens Wii is Tom. Two Broadway stars. Who have just opened in a new musical. Based on the life of a little or Roosevelt yes Chris Cook which is surprisingly. A huge ball. And they're at the opening night party and they get the reviews from their ruined and there's been a close. So their ruined and they meet at the party to of their friends. A chorus girl. And so when they've worked approval before but has sort of fallen on hard times and is now catering that party. And their press agent to sort of try to figure out how to salvage. Their careers. And in a very. Still selfish way who they find this story about this young high school girl. Who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. And when the PTA finds out about it they cancel the whole prom and they rolled up in arms about it and they wanna go down there and save the day. Yeah it's it's an amazing finished. And you played theory Glickman yes some quite that Eva yes quite the character but. The story this character is based on you how do you prepare for a role based calling yourself if the meanest it. It is sort of based on me it's certainly been formed around. But it's and all of the characters and you didn't you audition right I didn't PS that their communication a claw our director choreographer. Had approached me and all of us older people as C Brooks beyond the fan does so it doesn't always happen that way it's really nicely cut through luxury way of getting the job so the story has a lot of different themes that you guys naturally you tell excellent. Everything it's classic but it's modern yes and obviously one of the themes and as you mentioned about this lesbian girl who wants to take your girlfriend. A difficult time hot girlfriends have come out and him and tell her mother. I'm curious what your own coming out. Story and experience was life and how that played into this. I was fortunate in that I had. My parents were fantastic people and so there was no problem with that I think game like any even the mother in this fight I see my parents. In horror in away. In that she just wants her child to the she says a distortion of a hard life writes I can even hear my own mother saying that to me and in one way or another. Everyone needs to see it in before we wrap this up obviously you are nominated again. For a Tony in fact everyone that's working on the show has some sort of Tony attached to their name but anyway you're nominated again. According to tell Horace when you are nominated in what do you think about this coming up for the show. Com well I was. I was wins my boyfriend who have been with forever the port thing and so she do it it's early in the morning. And I had like an elderly person I had woken up a couple hours before that and just you know in my age servlet while a mop for now. And eight I remembered of course that it was coming on and I was interested to hear what the Tonys have to say because I really love this show and and was hoping for it. Mom. So I'm thrilled about that it was recognized. So I woke him up to say they're. By the way and it just means you know it means they're great people to make the union doesn't happen average you have to. Enjoy yet you know because it doesn't come around you every day at all or at all yes so fact about. You know you get nominated for a word like on this very. You roughly. Brooks is amazing in the show is fantastic so that you're in New York he should definitely. Check it out.

