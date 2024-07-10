Prosecutors accuse Alec Baldwin of acting recklessly in 'Rust' shooting

Baldwin faces felony charges for the "Rust" movie set shooting. The central argument in court is centered around if Baldwin pulled the trigger of the gun.

July 10, 2024

