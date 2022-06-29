How real experiences with love influenced certain ‘Love Actually’ storylines: Part 3

Richard Curtis, who wrote and directed the beloved romcom, told Diane Sawyer he has been “obsessed by love” since he was a young child.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live