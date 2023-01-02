Remembering the life and career of Barbara Walters: 20/20 ‘Our Barbara’ Part 1

Colleagues and friends remember Walters and how she became a dominant force as a television news broadcaster and industry legend.

January 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live