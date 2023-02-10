Representing culture right: Laurence Fishburne on new Marvel superhero

ABC News’ Will Reeve spoke to Laurence Fishburne about representation in Marvel’s latest superhero: a Black 13-year-old girl who is a genius and has a sidekick T-Rex in “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.”

February 10, 2023

