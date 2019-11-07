Transcript for Rev. Al Sharpton requests to meet A$AP Rocky behind bars

They Reverend Al Sharpton wants to. To meet behind bars with a step rocky in a jail in Sweden the rapper who is from Harlem. Was arrested last week along with two of his body guards after a fight in Stockholm they say. They were acting in self defense after being provoked Sharpton is asking members of congress to appeal the State Department. To allow Sharpton to visit a sap in jail Sharpton says the rapper is being held in inhumane conditions behind bars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.