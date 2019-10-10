Transcript for Yes, Rihanna turned down NFL show offer

Well moving on to some strong statements from Rihanna she says she was offered and declined the opportunity to perform last February Super Bowl halftime show. Rihanna telling Vogue Magazine that she said no to the cake and support a former NFL star. Colin Katherine and she said quote I just couldn't be a sellout route five was the game's halftime entertainment.

