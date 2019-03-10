Transcript for Robert De Niro accused of 'abusive' behavior

The battle between legendary actor Robert Carroll at an ex employee taking another ugly turn to the worker accusing the actor of the rating or degrading her and subjecting her to unwanted. Physical contact and she says it's all on tape. I would whose board Lauren last work here with the steamy details lark. Well bill over the summer Robert zeros company filed a lawsuit accusing chase Robinson have running up expenses and Angel watching Netflix during. Business hours today Robinson fired back with a lawsuit up her own. And a voice mail that she says accept her claims. Oh. Lawyers representing chase Robinson say that is Robert De Niro in 2012 the raiding their client. The. According to a lawsuit filed in federal district court in Manhattan to Niro asked Robinson to perform domestic tasks that. Male employees were never asked to do. Despite the fact that she was eventually promoted to vice president of production and finance. Robinson claims the actor made her scratch his back button his shirt he do his laundry and prod him awake in his hotel room. The complaint alleges that Janeiro would quote. Joke with miss Robinson about Viagra and suggested she could get pregnant using sperm from her married coworker. Had a sit down everybody says. The 76 year old actor has been in the spotlight in recent weeks promoting his new film the irishman. In his original lawsuit back in August in Euro accused Robinson of charging hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses on a company credit card. Transferring millions of company frequent flier miles to her own account. And binge watching 55 episodes of friends during workdays in January. Robinson is 37 years old and work for do mural from more than a decade earning 300000 dollars last year late this afternoon tenure as attorney released a short statement saying the allegations are. Beyond answer they'll.

