Transcript for Safety measures at stadiums revisited after incident at Cubs game

This was a pretty. Scary heartbreaking situation if you're watching the cubs game this week Albert Mora junior hit a foul ball into the stands back pain. Hit a little girl and Al Maura was visibly upset and in tears and the young girl was rushed to the hospital. And is now recovering so I want to bring in Major League Baseball insider ESPN's Jeff pass and Jack thanks for being with us that you wrote a powerful article. Saying the league needs. Cool protective netting before it's too late explain that. Yet Kimberly a few years ago. At Yankee Stadium a little girl was hit by a 105 mile per line drive back and help Major League Baseball teams. To extend the protective netting that to happen place all the way to the ends of the dug outs. Unfortunately. As we saw on Wednesday night that is not far enough. You know in baseball today. When teams are are really emphasizing with their players. Hitting the ball hard and exit velocity and all of these different things that in the past we're just not the case. A little bit different but went teams are saying we want you to hit the ball really hard and there are still areas. In a in the stands that the balking go to. It it's just dangerous and and it's unnecessary that's the worst part of the whole thing Major League Baseball can and should do something about this. They can a nation but they haven't so why haven't they fixed it yet it seems like it's pretty much a no brainer. Yeah I like honestly I really wish I had that answer I wish I wish I have something logical I think it's a well this is the reason. That we haven't done it. Is it fear over backlash from fans there's a small segment of the fan base that doesn't want to watch games from behind protective netting but. For the longest time now the most expensive seats at baseball games right behind home plate have been behind protective netting. And in the intransigence of owners in this situation just doesn't make any sense I think MLB. Essentially Kimberly is waiting for one team to step up and once that one team does it it's going to put pressure on the other teams and hopefully at that point. All thirty teams will follow and we'll see netting extended to the it to the place that it should be which is from foul pole without Paul. Do you think that there's a recent incident hurt the league how big day and how they reacted since this happened. I mean. How does not currently great when you are on national television this game was on ESPN out Wednesday. And in the middle of the game it players down on one knee in tears the entire stadium. Is silent and everyone's eyes are focused on a little girl who's been struck by projectiles traveling at over ninety miles per hour. Yeah it it's clearly a really bad look for the game the Mets that's why this is so curious to me that's why I really don't understand. Major League Baseball not coming out the next day. And saying this is a problem. Fans are our priority. Their safety is our number one priority and we're going to do something about this and we're going to do it soon in the fact that they didn't yesterday that they essentially. Said we're looking into this I thought was not it wasn't even a half measure was a quarter measure when they needed to form lecture. Irate ESPN's Jeff pass and thank you so much for her for breaking it down and certainly happy that the little girl is okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.