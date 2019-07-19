Transcript for San Diego celebrates the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con

I mean yield falling here with the crowds that comic con in San Diego for the fiftieth anniversary we're all people like he's all camped out outside overnight are now inside of the exhibit halls. Getting ready to kick this weekend off but before they got to this point there were some pretty streets and enduring. Checks because take your. Wherever property have make sure it's all good to gulf if it violates any of their rules they'll have to like gum maybe hold onto it or whatever but most of the time biggest. But when he's tags on it and that type yourself on most occasions endings which on your merry way. Whether it was Star Wars characters like these guys are maybe Indiana Jones carrying away about comic con there are props for days and many of them looking very realistic this year. As thousands of comic con fans come through the convention center doors from more than eighty different countries dressed as their favorite character from comics movies and books. They're greeted with thorough security checks. No metal loud no solid wooden bats enter costume weapons look a little too real. You'll be asked to zip tie them to yourself. Tickets sold out quickly in more than 100000. People are expected to attend the forty events this year. While some believe that what first started as 300 people in the basement of the US grant hotel here in San Diego. Has turned into this. And something that's unique for this fiftieth anniversary is comic cons past presidents and vice presidents and committee heads. Will be on panels over the weekend talking about what it was like back in the day. And how it develops into the comic con we know and love today. As you don't that will join in on the mind there are several offside act basins in the gas plant district going on for the next several days for families to enjoy I mean he'll call for ABC news live.

