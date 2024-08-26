Sanaa Lathan and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor talk new movie

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos speaks with Sanaa Lathan and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor about their roles in "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat," a story of resilience and the ties that bind us.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live