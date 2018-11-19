Transcript for Sarah Silverman says she's 'grateful' more women are going into politics

comedians working today has been busy trying to unite the country on her series "I love you, America" and helping Ralph break the internet on the big screen. Please welcome the lovely and talented Sarah Silverman. ??? So, my dear, you you have a new show, "I love you, America" which is very much the kumbaya, right, trying to find out what the other side is thinking, right? You go into trump country. Yeah, I mean, we do pieces where, you know, I had a family dinner with a very conservative Republican family and, you know, we always leave thinking -- oh, there they are. Oh wow. Yeah. Thinking the same thing, like, oh, they're pretty -- I loved them. They're nice, you know. We don't think we change each other's minds particularly except for about each other and being able to get along. But I also speak truth to power. I'm opinionated and the monologues are pretty -- I distinguish between the liars and the lied to. You know? That's a good way to put it. I don't like liars and I don't feel like I need to be open, but um, the lied to are -- I have compassion for. You also say that you're grateful for trump. I am grateful for trump. Well, it was Thanksgiving. I think there's a lot to be grateful for in terms of what he's caused which is more women than ever running for office and being elected for office, to muslims to indigenous Americans, lesbian mom -- Like a monsoon causes more boats to be built. The pendulum swing the other way and also the fact that -- sorry, I missed that and it was funny. Happens all the time. But he's forced us to -- he's taught us that democracy is not something to take for granted, it's something that has to be protected every day. For that, I'll be grateful. He gave himself an a-plus rating by the way. Do you agree with that? No. He would like it to have been even higher. Is anything higher? He's absolutely bizarre and fascinating if it wasn't so infuriating that he hurts people. Right. And their lives. I love that you're going out and getting to know people that are different from you. Maybe it would help people get along better or at least have conversations more. Yeah. It's healthy, really healthy. It's easy when we don't say terrible things to people, you know. That's true. I mean, you know, I'm guilty of it too. It's a practice. It's not like -- I'm not all kumbaya. You have to do it every day. You have to train yourself not to jump to the conclusion but to, like, meander to it as opposed to going, oh, that's what it is. Say, no, what is it? And you put it beautifully so -- I think of the show as like for me about Mr. Rodgers which, you know, very blue, very crass, Mr. Rodgers for adults but what are we, we're kids plus time. All these things, you know, we think of governments as grownups, they're messed up people with daddy issues and ego problems who haven't looked inward, and we suffer from it. Maybe they should all have psycho therapy before they can run for office. 100%. It's crazy that that's not a thing. Can we move to something very happy? Yes, please. You got a star on the walk of fame. Congratulations. Thank you. Wonderful. Look at you, how glamorous. Oh, that's great. What's the best part of that? Very inexpensive dress, yeah, I got it online. Stop staring, that's the name of it. I wear them all the time. They're fantastic. They fit tatas. Yeah, they're for women with boobs. What was the best part about winning it? Well, I'm right next to Mr. Rodgers. Are you really? Yeah. That's great. I couldn't believe it that forever I get to be his neighbor. He is the man that taught me that there's -- that I'm the only one in the whole world qualified to be me. And that I deserve love just as I am. And I'm grateful for that. I got into him more in high school. Really? That's a little late. In high school I would watch "Sesame street" and Mr. Rodgers before school and I saw it in a whole new way and I was moved by it. I miss him more than ever now, honestly. Me too. We have to talk about your new movie because it was so much fun, like I'm listening to you and I'm listening to vanellope. Oh yeah. She's all the way up. All the way up. Such a great character, and you said one of the reasons you were so interested in it is because she empowers girls. I think we have a clip and then I want to chat with you about it. She's coming up right behind us. Oh, hello. I believe you have something of mine? Yeah, come and get it. ??? ??? Aaah! This girl can drive. That was such a great scene, and how much of the character is based on you? I mean, can you drive like that? Yeah. No, I'm not a good driver. Yeah, she slowly became me. The first one, the first sketches were like this freckled red-headed kid and slowly she had a ponytail and then she, you know, was -- she just became -- had black eyebrows. It was so cool. And you know, they've got like little cameras in the resays of the room when you're recording that I'm never aware of. Then when you see the movie, she's got my, like, weird ticks and physical movements. It's so bizarre. That was the pretend recording session where they dress you up in nice clothes. Although John C. Reilly is always in a three-piece suit. He came here in one last week. I can't even handle him, he's so cute. Vanellope though is my type of princess and I think for so many girls -- listen, sweatpants isn't perfect all the time. The internet went crazy when a clip was released, a trailer, where vanellope is talking to the other traditional princesses. How did that unfold? I loved that Disney was game to do this. Look at that. Slip her a shoe. And all the tropes that Disney was partially responsible for creating, the tiny waist, the saved by a -- damsel in distress, saved by a man, the very whiteness of it, you know, and they grew and learned and changed and progressed and became inclusive and more Progressive and now, look at this 9-year-old little jewish kid with an attainable waist and comfortable clothes who's a Disney princess. Sarah, before we go, I want you to briefly tell us what was the great advice someone gave you when you were a young comedian. Someone gave you good advice. Do you remember? You're saying that sarcastically. No, I don't know what it is. Advice you regret saying. Someone said you got good advice. I'm asking what was it? It wasn't good advice. When I started in stand-up, the line was you're only -- if you're going to be a woman, you have to talk about things that men can relate to. You can't talk about things that only women can relate to because, yes, there are women in the audience but they're on dates and they only laugh if the boy -- if the guy laughs. Oh. No. Honestly, what everyone, like, I accepted it for a while. Not anymore. No. Sarah Silverman, thank you.

