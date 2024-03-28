Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend accused of transporting pink cocaine to him

An amended lawsuit accuses Yung Miami of transporting a pink drug (a combo of cocaine and ecstasy) for Sean Combs. ABC News has reached out to Yung Miami for comment. Combs has denied all accusations.

March 28, 2024

