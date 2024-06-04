Sean 'Diddy' Combs sells stake in media company he founded

Revolt, the media company and television network founded by Diddy in 2013, announced that Combs sold his stake in the network. Seven months earlier Combs had stepped aside as chairman.

June 4, 2024

