Shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder’s new book about protecting sharks

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to shark attack survivor and environmentalist Paul de Gelder about his efforts in conservation and his book “Shark," his love letter to sharks.

January 16, 2023

