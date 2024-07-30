Simone Biles leads Team USA to gold in women’s team gymnastics at Paris Olympics

Team USA women's gymnastics brought home the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. ABC News' Ines de La Cuetara reports.

July 30, 2024

