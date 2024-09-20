Singer Calum Scott talks about new single and North American tour

ABC News’ Phil Lipof sits with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Calum Scott to break down his new single, “Roots,” and his North American tour, The Songbook so Far.

September 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live