'Singing' donkey hits the high notes as she tunefully serenades passerby

More
Harriet the tuneful donkey 'sings' in an octave normally reserved for opera singers when a regular visitor turns up with treats in Galway, Ireland.
0:53 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Singing' donkey hits the high notes as she tunefully serenades passerby
Yeah. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58681266,"title":"'Singing' donkey hits the high notes as she tunefully serenades passerby","duration":"0:53","description":"Harriet the tuneful donkey 'sings' in an octave normally reserved for opera singers when a regular visitor turns up with treats in Galway, Ireland.","url":"/Entertainment/video/singing-donkey-hits-high-notes-tunefully-serenades-passerby-58681266","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.