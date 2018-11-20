Snoop Dogg gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

More
Rapper Snoop Dogg was joined by Dr. Dre, Quincy Jones and Jimmy Kimmel as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
0:41 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snoop Dogg gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59307929,"title":"Snoop Dogg gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame","duration":"0:41","description":"Rapper Snoop Dogg was joined by Dr. Dre, Quincy Jones and Jimmy Kimmel as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.","url":"/Entertainment/video/snoop-dogg-star-hollywood-walk-fame-59307929","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.