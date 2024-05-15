Star-studded cast moves in on season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon and more are slated to join in on the fun as Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez try to land a movie deal.

May 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live