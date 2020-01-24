‘Star Wars: Resistance’ ends two-season run

The animated series finale wraps up Kaz’s evolution from goofy spy into burgeoning Resistance hero who once watched the evil First Order destroy his home planet.
Transcript for ‘Star Wars: Resistance’ ends two-season run
Find any little down time. I don't want to helping us work so much. Rumor has it a big mission is coming up and we're gonna need all hands on deck. Why he took in about. Bush just say there are pockets of resistance all over this system. We just. Wait that's any us. Why are we back chaos. Incredible. Plus the subversive Scott what they deserved. The death of innocent people hate to who Harvard criminals so they're not that innocent aren't. You're squadron leader now you've got to accept these things. Where he's going.

{"duration":"1:27","description":"The animated series finale wraps up Kaz’s evolution from goofy spy into burgeoning Resistance hero who once watched the evil First Order destroy his home planet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"68501399","title":"‘Star Wars: Resistance’ ends two-season run","url":"/Entertainment/video/star-wars-resistance-ends-season-run-68501399"}