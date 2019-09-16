Transcript for Stuntwoman is suing producers of a film after losing her arm

And we turn now to the Hollywood stunt double suing the producers of a film opera horrifying accident on sat in the sun woman lost her left arm after the accident now. In an ABC news exclusive she's speaking out saying the producers abandoned her after promising to pay her medical bills. This morning the movie set injury leading to real life legal drama in Hollywood Palace. Really hits and it may be skit alleged Jackson. He killed his character Resident Evil the final chapter when she says she suffered a horrific injury. Now she's suing the movie's producers. I never thought that something my that would happen teaming. According to the lawsuit Jackson was scheduled tissue to fight scene in September 2015. But at the last minute producers switch to a dangerous and technically comp likes motorcycles seen. Which involved her speeding toward a camera she says a camera was supposed to move before she reached at. But he did not lift in time and Jackson collided with a camera at full speed. Mr. and to my if Tom my hate. And Monday's show that Hammond the next thing Iron Man about where kept three weeks late to being in a kind man and and then sold last sentence I. Jackson was placed in a medically induced coma. And her left arm was amputated a canal is punctured with this. By and he has I got my bank that was but I can that massive V8 engine at the time was my Beck Gil thought she was safe that I had to perky human rights of Breckenridge speck in humans by it's my fall on binds women attend the Vatican. Actually big piece of by missing that the needs of found. Jackson claims the movie's producers misled her allegedly saying there insurance would cover any onset injuries. But according to the lawsuit the insurance covered only 33000. Dollars of her medical expenses a fraction of what Jackson says the injury has cost her lawyers say Jackson faces up to one million dollars of added medical. Hans Zayed constancy AG system gonna have for various of nights. Yeah moves are receiving hateful when and so paying for anything. The producers have not commented on the lawsuit civil lawsuits in California do not list the dollar amount being sought. Movie grossed 300 million dollars worldwide.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.