-
Now Playing: TV reporter dies in stunt plane crash during filming
-
Now Playing: 'The Strongest Man in History' stars fold a pan on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Norman Lear becomes oldest person to win a Creative Arts Emmy Award at 97
-
Now Playing: Christie Brinkley’s daughter steps up on ‘DWTS’
-
Now Playing: 'Resident Evil' stuntwoman speaks out about injury, lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Ric Ocasek
-
Now Playing: Stuntwoman is suing producers of a film after losing her arm
-
Now Playing: A-Rod surprises J. Lo with a stripper-themed cake to celebrate 'Hustlers' opening
-
Now Playing: Cameron Mathison shares his progress as he recovers from kidney surgery
-
Now Playing: Singer Eddie Money dies at the age of 70
-
Now Playing: Patriots newest star Antonio Brown still preparing to play in NFL game
-
Now Playing: Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison for college cheating scam
-
Now Playing: Kash Doll discusses the release of her debut album ‘Stacked’
-
Now Playing: Sam Smith changes pronouns to they/them
-
Now Playing: Reimagining Disney's iconic princesses
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West opens up about Lupus
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West says she heard backlash for ‘Kimono’ line ‘loud and clear’
-
Now Playing: Sara's awkward J. Lo moment
-
Now Playing: Singer Eddie Money dies at 70
-
Now Playing: Inside the real life story of movie 'Hustlers'