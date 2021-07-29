Suni Lee wins gymnastics all-around gold after Simone Biles steps aside

More
Plus, another U.S. athlete tests positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics.
7:12 | 07/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suni Lee wins gymnastics all-around gold after Simone Biles steps aside
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:12","description":"Plus, another U.S. athlete tests positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"79144891","title":"Suni Lee wins gymnastics all-around gold after Simone Biles steps aside","url":"/Entertainment/video/suni-lee-wins-gymnastics-gold-simone-biles-steps-79144891"}