'Superstar: Patrick Swayze' | Thursday at 10/9c on ABC

ABC News explores Patrick Swayze’s remarkable life, legacy, and the love shared with many. Featuring emotional new interviews and personal videos.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live