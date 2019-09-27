Transcript for Superstars to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

In honor of Hispanic heritage month let's talk about music OK so popular urban reggaeton artist. Dominated the streaming services this year stars like Jed Powell then in bad bunny in yet at the announcement of the nominations for the Latin grammys this year the radiate tends reggaeton stars were barely in any of the major categories this prompted. Senior radiates known I know Latin grammys basically saying without reggae tone there are no Latin Grammy Awards of the academy responded. And they basically said that they understand they hear. And it they invite the leaders of the urban community to get involved at the academy to get involved with the process and to help improve. This discussion so. This will be interesting to see how all of this shakes out on the Grammy stage but meanwhile on another large stage the Super Bowl halftime show. Two other Latinos are set to make in some ways. Are joining forces for what can only be an electric Super Bowl halftime show. Instead he wary of 20/20 so. And I want to bring in Julie on a posh a social media director. For remiss glad to discuss this and break this. Down. That Giuliani did you see you first does let's start with what I mentioned earlier the Latin grammys. What do you make of these radiate tones stars not getting the love that they were looking for. I think it's. Very indicative of Latin culture in general which is very anti black. And weights doesn't credit. Black praying years in music. Yet do you think that. Their app sends do you think that that will cause a shake up during the grammys. Ulster sir if they do decide to boycott it definitely will. On its a lot of these artists are not performing then I'm sure it it Latin grammys ratings will drop because. I mean that's out you're gonna get an audience to watch that south. Yet mean they they've done so well this year they've they've always done well that's why they're basically is a Latin grammys on we just sol where a marathon so you know sold out the MetLife stadium. But anyway when we go to these Super Bowl stage. Now you have. I'm I think that it is very convenient print and insults you to choose still lack an artist's. And in a time where they still having giving Colin Capp predict a job. In a time when. When they're trying to perform inclusive and eighty acting that. It's a strategy for them to choose another. Democrats. Say suit target and to perform that enclosed at eighty and I being. This this really stems from their partnership with Rockne San. And secure it actually signed Iraq nation. I am acting does as a strategy in esteem laid at its strategy for it they're inspired change initiative and that's not to states. That those initiatives aren't worthwhile that's not to stay that is artists. Don't deserve this platforms gala and secure our huge global superstars who deserves. And sued. Very convenient. And steals disingenuousness. In my at union. All right and we definitely wanted your opinion because these things are little more nuanced than just a performance I want to think. Julie on a posh social media director for. Remains click thanks for being with us today. Inked him.

