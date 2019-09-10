-
Now Playing: 'Moonlight' Stars Reflect on Playing Intense, Emotional Roles
-
Now Playing: Tarell Alvin McCraney discusses his critically acclaimed series, 'David Makes Man'
-
Now Playing: The 'Singing Strangers' performed with Common
-
Now Playing: Trace Adkins shows Michael, Sara and Keke how to rope
-
Now Playing: The 8-year-old's Disney dance that went viral
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan says being on a reality show is not for him
-
Now Playing: Kevin Smith on the making of ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’
-
Now Playing: Clive Owen talks playing the bad guy and reveals his favorite movie villain
-
Now Playing: New Bachelor Peter Weber is on the mend after emergency surgery
-
Now Playing: Oprah Winfrey making $13M dollar donation to Morehouse College in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Wendy Williams slams audience member for using phone
-
Now Playing: ‘Bachelor’ had a 'freak accident': Chris Harrison
-
Now Playing: The Story of Britney Spears
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac sing 'Addams Family' theme song
-
Now Playing: Lil' Kim plays our 'Fill The Lil'' game
-
Now Playing: Michael's secrets to success
-
Now Playing: How Priyanka Chopra Jonas healed from father’s death through new movie
-
Now Playing: ‘What Would You Do?’: Forgetful shopper runs back to get more items
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles makes history with 2 signature moves
-
Now Playing: Actor announces 6th child after past miscarriages