Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish among top stars at AMAs

More
The American Music Awards are known for paying tribute to some of music’s most influential and iconic artists and this year was no different.
1:08 | 11/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish among top stars at AMAs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"The American Music Awards are known for paying tribute to some of music’s most influential and iconic artists and this year was no different.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"67308770","title":"Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish among top stars at AMAs","url":"/Entertainment/video/taylor-swift-billie-eilish-top-stars-amas-67308770"}