Transcript for Taylor Swift breaks her political silence

Please don't need. Look what's Taylor Swift did over the weekend she's talking politics as we service halls here on a Monday just talk politics and public for the first time. Slipped to throw her long held silent Bob politics what an instant Graham post. Announcing bush is supporting and the senate race. In her home state of Tennessee had a very pensive photo there are she's sending a wider message to her fans urging them to educate themselves on the candidates in their area. Vote for whomever he shares their values.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.