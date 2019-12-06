Transcript for Team USA dominates Thailand in Women's World Cup

So guys, let's talk about the number 13. That is the number of goals The U. S women's soccer team scored against Thailand in their first match of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France, 13 13 to 0, the most goals for a single game in World Cup history. It's it's very appropriate to use hashtag goals right here, so I want to bring in ESPN. Kate Markgraf Ah, former FIFA World Cup champion and she's in Bristol, Connecticut. Kate just want to start. The team received a lot of criticism for celebrating their victory and their number of goals. Why? Well, I think it's fascinating is that everyone critique soccer that doesn't like soccer. The big argument is it's boring. There are no goals and now that we get goes their complaints that people are celebrating about these goals. So I understand that people are unaccustomed to seeing such joyful celebrations in a soccer match because rarely just 13 goals ever happened. But you have a couple players that air celebrating for different reasons. You had four players celebrating because their first World Cup start and first World Cup goal and Alex Morgan reached a record scoring five goals time. Michelle Akers. It's the highest number of goals scored in a World Cup game, so many records were broken. But if you're a U. S team and if you're a soccer fan in general, you are happy that you are dominating the headlines. And in a lot of ways, there's no such thing as bad press. Absolutely. And given that you've been in these high pressure games before, what went through your mind watching this total blowout? Well, what I saw was a team that was relaxed and was really trying to come together and celebrate each other strengths. I saw a team that has had lots of distractions. The roster came out a month ago, a lot of time there tinkering with the lineup, and they found the lineup they want to go with for this game. And I saw a team that was really trying to come together, and I think for them it builds momentum and confidence and a positive emotion that is so critical toe build in the group stage part of the tournament. Yeah, and so lots of people are watching and weighing in even presidential candidate Kristen Gillibrand, she tweeted yesterday. She said Here's an idea. If you win 13 to 0 the most goals for a single game in World Cup history, you should be paid at least equally to the men's team. Congratulations. So, Kate, obviously, obviously gender equity still on the top of everyone's mind as well. Yes, yeah, I love that people are paying attention like I was going back to and at my first point is that everyone is now talking about it. So that's a good thing for soccer, the sport and also women athletes in general and going back the gender pay thing there, so many nuances to it that it's really hard to give you a 22nd sound bite. So that's all I can say. I'm glad more and more people are watching. I hope that interest continues to grow. And just before we let you go, what's up next for the U. S. Women's soccer team? Who are they up against next? On Sunday, they faced Chile, who put on a great performance against Sweden. Those four teams are all in the same group along with Thailand. United States will continue to try tto win the game, but also Sweden scored tools against Tech Thailand in goal differential matters in this tournament. So they're going to look to outscore what Sweden did and score at least two or more. All right, ESPN. Kate Markgraf. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate that.

