Tennis superstar Serena Williams honored with picture on first Wheaties box

More
Williams becomes the second black woman tennis player to have her own Wheaties box cover.
0:26 | 06/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tennis superstar Serena Williams honored with picture on first Wheaties box

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Williams becomes the second black woman tennis player to have her own Wheaties box cover. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"63965126","title":"Tennis superstar Serena Williams honored with picture on first Wheaties box","url":"/Entertainment/video/tennis-superstar-serena-williams-honored-picture-wheaties-box-63965126"}