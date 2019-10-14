Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town do 'Don't Threaten Me with a Good Time'

On the final night of his “Very Hot Summer Tour,” Little Big Town joined Thomas Rhett to do their collaboration, "Don't Threaten Me with a Good Time," at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
1:02 | 10/14/19

