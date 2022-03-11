‘Tik Talk’: Star Alex Warren shares his journey to fame

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth speaks with TikTok content creator Alex Warren on his rise to fame, overcoming the loss of his parents, and the release of his latest music and podcast.

