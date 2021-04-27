Tik Tok influencer on positivity: 'It will outshine what people say about me'

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks with Gabe Adams-Wheatley, the Tik Tok influencer born without arms or legs who defies stereotypes and inspires his audience.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live