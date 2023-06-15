TikTalk: Kalen Allen on his laugh-out-loud content

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with TV personality Kalen Allen on building confidence through fashion, his viral food reaction videos and celebrating Pride Month.

June 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live