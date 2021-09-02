Tom Brady’s record-breaking Super Bowl win

More
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s seventh championship was just one of many records set in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
1:21 | 02/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tom Brady’s record-breaking Super Bowl win

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s seventh championship was just one of many records set in Sunday’s Super Bowl.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"75764857","title":"Tom Brady’s record-breaking Super Bowl win","url":"/Entertainment/video/tom-bradys-record-breaking-super-bowl-win-75764857"}