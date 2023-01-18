'Trafficked' goes inside some of the most dangerous black markets in the world

Award-winning investigative journalist Mariana van Zeller joins to discuss the latest season of National Geographic’s “Trafficked.”

January 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live