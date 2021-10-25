Travis Scott says he couldn’t hear screams during concert disaster

ABC’s Matt Gutman reports on Travis Scott’s first public interview with Charlamagne Tha God after 10 died and dozens more were injured in Scott's Houston Astroworld concert last month.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live