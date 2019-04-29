-
Now Playing: Storm Saulter discusses his inspiring film 'Sprinter'
-
Now Playing: Holly Robinson Peete discusses her 'Morning Show Mysteries' films
-
Now Playing: 'Fifty Shades of Grey' author E.L. James discusses her newest book, 'The Mister'
-
Now Playing: Paul Stanley's life advice and 99-year-old father
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman teaches Michael how to tap dance
-
Now Playing: Paulina Porizkova on returning at age 54 to Sports Illustrated's 2019 swimsuit issue
-
Now Playing: 'The Spanish Princess' stars on their incredible costumes
-
Now Playing: Lance Bass shows off his best Timberlake hair for 'It's Gonna Be May' Day
-
Now Playing: Woodstock music festival's 50th anniversary up in the air as main investor backs out
-
Now Playing: Reigning 'Jeopardy!' champ claims a narrow victory
-
Now Playing: 'Boyz N the Hood' writer, director John Singleton dies at 51
-
Now Playing: James Holzhauer wins 18th Jeopardy game by $18
-
Now Playing: Students deck out dome with Captain America shield
-
Now Playing: 'Boyz N the Hood' director John Singleton dies after suffering major stroke
-
Now Playing: Tsai Chin and director Sasie Sealy discuss dark comedy 'Lucky Grandma'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'Avengers: Endgame' shatters box office records
-
Now Playing: Viral sensation The Singing Contractors
-
Now Playing: Pitbull keeps it all positive
-
Now Playing: Meagan Good and Michael Ealy go all in with Dennis Quaid
-
Now Playing: Strahan and Sara loves Atlanta