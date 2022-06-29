TV writer Rafael Agustin on challenges of living in America as an immigrant

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with TV writer Rafael Agustin to discuss the difficulties of being an immigrant in his book, "Illegally Yours: A Memoir," and Latino representation in Hollywood.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live