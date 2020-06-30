Transcript for Twin brothers react to iconic songs

All right, a set of twins from Gary, Indiana, have become a viral sensation by recording their reaction to iconic songs they admit they've never heard before. Their honest reviews and hilarious facial reactions. Have won people over. Let me give you an example. This is their reaction to dolly parton's classic "Jolene." Jolene, Jolene Jolene, Jolene Okay. Jolene, Jolene Hold up. Hold up. We got to turn this up in the headphones. Joining me now, the hosts of first time hearing, the twins with the new trend, Tim and Fred Williams. How did you come up with the idea to start doing this? Just by the passion and the love of the music we have. We just wanted to be different. Because, you know, the area where we live, everyone listens to rap. We wanted to start a new trend. Listen to all types of music. Jazz, old r&b. How often are you y'all putting them up? Tell people where they can find them. We post, we try to post every day and you can find us at twins the new trend on YouTube. Okay, I'm told you have never heard "Rocket man" by Elton John. Is that correct? No. Okay, we're going to do it right here. All right. You all do your thing. You ready? Fellas, we're going to tee up "Rocket man." Let me have some help. She packed my bags last night pre-flight zero hour nine A.M. Okay. And I'm gonna be high, as a kite by then I miss the Earth so much, I miss my wife Wait for it. Wait for it. It's coming. I's coming. It's lonely out in space Okay. On such a timeless flight Oh, yeah. And I think it's gonna be a long, long time til touch down brings me around again to find I'm not the man they think I am at home oh, no, no, no I'm a rocket man rocket man burning out his fuse here alone I'm a rocket man rocket man Okay, fellas, what do you think? That's a classic. Y'all are hearing it for the the first time in your 21-year-old ears. Oh, yeah, that song's older than you all are. We have had a blast listening to you guys and watching you all experiencing these things for the first time. Fellas, Tim, Fred, keep doing your thing. Keep entertaining us. It's something that we can all use. A nice smile. A good laugh. Some good music. Good to see you. Take care. All right, Dr. Ashton, final thoughts.

