-
Now Playing: Yvette Nicole Brown shares what she realized while hosting ‘The Big Fib’
-
Now Playing: Judge Marilyn Milian is taking 'The People's Court' virtual
-
Now Playing: Michael’s surprising new diet, viewer questions and more
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry performs ‘Never Really Over’
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry performs ‘Daisies’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: ESPN to follow ‘The Last Dance’ with Tom Brady docuseries
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry talks about her pregnancy and adjusting as a performer amid quarantine
-
Now Playing: Woman creates hilarious TikToks of ‘Sex and The City’ characters in quarantine
-
Now Playing: New setback for Broadway star Nick Cordero
-
Now Playing: Guilty pleas for Lori Loughlin, husband in cheating scandal
-
Now Playing: This FedEx driver helped a boy exchange skateboards with Tony Hawk
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan cooks his favorite childhood dish
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts and Dr. Fauci chat about COVID-19 and what we need to do
-
Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer discusses firing of inspector general and ‘Obamagate’
-
Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer on racial, ethnic and social disparities amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Chuck Schumer: It’s 'reckless' for Trump to say publicly he takes hydroxychloroquine
-
Now Playing: Trump claims mail-in voting fraud
-
Now Playing: Vanna White is crazy about crocheting
-
Now Playing: Picasso painting worth $1 million bought with a $100 raffle ticket