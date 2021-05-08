Transcript for US pole vaulter wins gold as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo

US pole vaulter Katie no Jacques has taken home the gold. Beating out all of her competitors. From the Russian Olympic Committee and Great Britain for more on this now. I like to bring in our Kenneth Bolton from Tokyo he's been with us following all the games Canas. Just below when was that for Katie she sure happy. C -- and I've always a big deal when you win a gold medal writing secure but if you're bigger when you're you're by defeating the world champion and that Russian athlete who took she overcame a job there she was just incredible just a great performer she's at her first few jumps were ugly but the one act counting with oh so pretty here it was so pretty was four point nine oh I'm leaders thought the little more than sixteen feet bet she cleared it's also for the pole vaulter did it to get back gold medal. And. Credible are it will not so pretty and fortunately now more than 5000 new positive cope in nineteen cases there in Tokyo. What is that about a 178%. Increase since last Thursday when we were talking. At a new record for the city right so just put in perspective how bad is the Kobe crisis. In this city and what's it like to move around there and be there. Yes. Or cure this is a major city that is still operating into the city that is still massed up so social distancing following strict Covert protocols. But it's also trying to get fat low vaccination rate up as well it's concerned about the delta variant. And that's why we see a state of emergency now we here in Tokyo but also in the surrounding areas that will be in effect how long after these games are over but you mention that new day leave positive case of a little more than 5000. That is a high for it Tokyo throughout this entire pandemic is incredible numbers but when you look at the Olympic numbers the numbers positive cases tied to the Olympic Games that numbers about 350. And so Olympic officials say. The Olympic bubble fifth holding an op is doing its job the Covert protocols they have there with the Olympics. It's working as far as how it compares to what's happening with this city of Tokyo so they again they face working. I'm and again we'll have a few days weapons of these Olympic Games. But they what else is working. That's all your punches in your kicks because before we let you go to Canada we must. Hear more grad came O in Tokyo. The past. Today into Thursday. And I ad notes that it isn't Thursday at acre ID Gump and visited Tokyo. We heard that you. I don't know I've been trading maybe going to compete sit. Yes but I'm just trying to be your body guard Kara when I get back to the state. How'd they get fired in May need wide thing. I've yet karate debuted here at the Tokyo Olympic and what better place then Japan Okinawa the birthplace of the martial art and I want to talk about what happened today where that debut match fear of a little bit of an upset cure between Japan and Spain. It was Sandra Sanchez of Spain took the very first karate Olympic goal it wasn't a bad it was Spain but she is the reigning world champion here so it really should be a surprise Friday practice all over this world but it means so much to the Japanese Coulter and so yes we decided to what I'm gets a little instruction and so we found that I'm master we found after and say we found an instructor. I to help us this show us some moves adult about the importance of karate. She showed me if you think some basic technique I mean I'm real basic. PureAV but she also have some moves her own she was so impressive and we cannot wait to show to our viewers tomorrow right here on ABC news live effect. And I love also how you word sporty near ABC news gear they are so everybody was well aware who you are representing in Tokyo. City got to Wear the uniform and generate a uniform would you like that you like what you thought Europe. I love those moods and the Jane Fonda headband glad to bring an outback or maybe it's Richard Simmons I have been vague about that. Love that level and make Atlanta and the mic Middleborough school she gave allowing Tokyo let you can't. Luggage era through.

