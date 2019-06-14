Transcript for U.S. women's national soccer team prepares for next game

Hi everyone this is Henderson he's lived ABC news lives. I'm in Paris France where the US women's national team continues preparing her for their next game here the World Cup on Sunday against Chile. There's a media availability earlier today with Carly Lloyd and Mallory view as interest in seeing both of them together. At the media press conference Carly Lloyd's 36 years old and Mallory when he wants. Hearing them together talk about their preparations in the early stages of the term and and clear out. Mallory and some of the younger players look up to Carly and the veterans on this team I navigating through orderly rounds. And later on there is team practice which is open to media the first few minutes. Get to see the team out there on the field again obviously at different circumstances and a different environment than. The game on Tuesday but I still good to see a map they're preparing. Again only a couple of days here until that next game. There even a few fans who made their way. To this stadium for practice today just another example of the support was seen here in France. The first few days here at the tournament. The so much love forth this national team. And it tomorrow there'll be media availability. As well. Which I'll keep you posted on and again that next game is on Sunday at noon eastern on fox against Chile. This is Henderson he's with the ABC news.

