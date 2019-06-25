Transcript for USA beats Spain in tight match winning 2-1

We're moving on to the women's World Cup for the teen US winning and nail biter against Spain. To align thanks to a pair can only goals from stars. Megan at repeat no so for more want to bring in Kate Martin grass former player for teen USA. That's now with ESPN. Kate that was the close ones that went he went there big if you take away. I can believe is that if you my biggest takeaways is the US can win really pretty games like we saw in the group stage that they can also win. The greedy gains the more physical games in the ones. As a standing here watching your like Waylon when I thought this is going to be easy. But this is a sign that the World Cup. That's knockout stages have finally arrived in every game is going to be cut. Our right and so what should we be looking two moving forward what's exciting about the next matches. Well if you don't have plans on Frederica do cancel on because you're gonna be seen when the most exciting games in women's soccer to date it's the World Cup. Reigning champs the US first the World Cup host both teams can win it to the most explosive attacking physically fast technical teams the turn it. And eBay have to speak to each other. Earlier on the turn at the Leon we all hope this would happen in the finals but how the brackets worked out we knew that this could potentially happen and it is. And so I just want to ask you quickly about what's going on with the pay gap because. You know people have spoken out about that used to play on the team what do you make of all of this. You know ice to be in charge of the CBA in the collective bargaining agreements with our national team and the federation and I can always tell you that there are so many nuances that it's hard to get the sound bite. But right now we know that both sides US soccer and the players' association for the women have decided to mediate. Following the World Cup US soccer was not happy that this music come out during the day before this match against Spain. But it's good news that they are talking at their at the same table. And it kind of quiet. This whole distraction. In my opinion away from the team and so they can just focus on the performance. Our rights so we're all going to be watching I wanna thank you Kate Marc Graff right there for ESPN thanks for joining us today and thank you for having.

