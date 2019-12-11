Transcript for The vault is open for Disney+ as the streaming service officially launches

All right guys and net lakes is getting some competition it was apple TV plus earlier this month and today at the launch of Disney plus another new streaming service with a library of originally shows and classic favorites I want to bring in digital trends news editor Matt Katz. To break it down. Matt good to see you want to ask you the same they asked you last time is this something that you think people spend extra money on. Definitely I think that the price is going to get a lot of people indicates just seven dollars a month. And more importantly it's got. Essentially the comfort food of television you've got all of your Disney classics he got every episode of the Simpsons you've got Disney Channel original movies. Marvels Star Wars. This is probably the closest competitor to Netflix that we've seen so far. And so from your estimation. There are a number selling points. Oh yet definitely I think that it's going to bring in a lot of different audiences. Up from young kids Eunice Celtic colonials to even folks that want to see National Geographic documentaries there's a whole section of National Geographic content on Disney plus it's gonna just bring in all sorts of different audiences. Yeah because I'm in in comparison to apple TV there's a lot more. I'm that's on offer here it seems like a lot more in the library. Ari apple has just a handful of shows they're kind of going for the quality over quantity bomb although there their shows have been a mixed bag so far a lot of the shows that are on Disney plus are the sort of things that people -- may be Netflix floor the two most popular shows on Netflix are at the office and friends and that's because people go to that that streaming service to watch things that they love and that's kind of what Disney has identified. As the crux of Disney plus so far. Yen matzo had launched today but it wasn't without a few glitches and a few bucks. In the road. Oh yeah we've had reports from a lot of people all around the country that have had problems. Accessing Disney plus. Some people can't log in some people can't down will be out other people can get in but have their shows just stop mid stream. With an error message that's something that we have been looking into here digital trends but in the past maybe fifteen minutes or so all of a sudden a lot of these problems. Have been resolved or at least partially resolved so I would not be shocked if by the end of the day things are smooth sailing. Yes end. When I asked about apple plus he said he we're not going to buy that service just yet what about Disney. Disney I had signed up for awhile ago I'm a big marvel wants our war stance of the got me on that but for me I think the real strength is I can go back and watch every single episode of the Simpsons from when I was a kid. Which I think a lot of colonials around my age are excited to do so that's that's got me for long term. All right Matt Katz digital an effort didn't digital editor four digital trends news editor thank you for joining us we appreciate it and guys a quick disclosure we want to remind you that Walt Disney is the parent company. Of ABC news.

