New walk of fame star

More
Lin-Manuel Miranda receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star
1:00 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New walk of fame star

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59536938,"title":"New walk of fame star","duration":"1:00","description":"Lin-Manuel Miranda receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star","url":"/Entertainment/video/walk-fame-star-59536938","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.